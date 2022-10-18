Montgomery getting 280 new jobs as beverage manufacturing hub moves in

Governor Kay Ivey gave remarks to the Project South Announcement at The Lab on Dexter Tuesday October 18, 2022 in Montgomery.(Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager)

Nearly 300 jobs are coming to Montgomery alongside a $600 million investment for an advanced beverage production and distribution complex.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey made the announcement alongside Manna Capital Partners on Tuesday.

The minority-owned business and investment firm based in Louisville, Kentucky, said its “beverage park” will create 280 full-time jobs.

“Manna’s significant investment in Montgomery and its commitment to supporting under-represented enterprises make the company a welcome addition to Alabama’s business community,” Ivey in a statement. “I know Manna’s leadership will find all the ingredients they need for success in our state and look forward to seeing how their growth plans unfold.”

MB&V leaders said the company selected Montgomery because of the state’s dedication to sustainable supply chain development, and the fast, direct access the location provides to Southeast markets.

The beverage park will include a 1.7 million-square-foot production facility capable of producing alcoholic and non-alcoholic products, along with distribution operations. The first bottles are expected to come off the line in 2025.

The Montgomery facility will include a research and development center with a bottling line that will provide entrepreneurs, with a focus on women-owned and minority businesses, a place to test new products.

Read more about the move right here.