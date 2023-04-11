Montana Fouts earns pitcher of the week third time this season

3/6/22 WSB Alabama vs Miami (OH) 2 Alabama softball player Montana Fouts (14) Photo by Kent Gidley Alabama softball, Montana Fouts

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Samantha Huver

It’s “three up” for University of Alabama softball pitcher Montana Founts.

For the first time since 2015, Fouts is the Wilson/NFCA Pitcher of the Week for the third time in a single season. She has won it back-to-back weeks which has never previously been done.

On Saturday against South Carolina, Fouts threw her second no-hitter of the season and fourth of her career. This puts her into a select group as only four other Tide pitchers have thrown multiple complete game no-hitters in a single season.

In two starts against USC, Fouts allowed one unearned run in 16.0 innings and had 25 strikeouts.

This NFCA honor has only been given to an Alabama pitcher 11 times, and Fouts is the first to ever win it three times in one season.