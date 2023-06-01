Montana Fouts becomes 4-time NFCA All-American

Alabama softball player Montana Fouts (14) checks the call against Liberty at Dot Hicks Field in Huntington, WV on Tuesday, Apr 18, 2023.

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama’s ace Montana Fouts earned National Fast Pitch Coaches Association All-American honors for the fourth time in her career. She becomes the seventh four-time honoree in program history. The program’s seven four-time winners are the most of any Division 1 team.

Fouts was awarded First Team honors this season as well as in 2021. Fans most likely remember Fouts’ first perfect game during the 2021 Women’s College World Series which also happened to be her 21st birthday. She earned Second Team honors in 2022 and 2019.

The Grayson, KY native won her 100th game in her final outing at Rhodes Stadium. Fouts and the Alabama softball team face Tennessee Thursday at the 2023 WCWS. The game starts at 11 a.m. CT and will air on ESPN.