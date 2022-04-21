Montana Fouts announced as Player of the Year finalist

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Jeremy Bryant

The face of the N0. 2 team in softball is once against a finalist for the USA Collegiate Softball Player of the Year award.

Montana Fouts is one of 10 pitchers who could win the award among the 25 finalists up for the most prestigious individual accolade in college softball. Fouts was also a finalist for the award in 2019 and 2021.

Fouts recently achieved her third SEC Pitcher of the Week award this season, marking the eighth time in her illustrious Alabama career and the first since winning in back-to-back weeks in February.

Fouts has put together one of her best statistical seasons this far, with 203 strikeouts, which ranks at No. 13 in the nation, after leading the NCAA in strikeouts last season with 349.

She’s the only pitcher in the running selected from the SEC for Player of the Year, but she also holds jaw-dropping stats for her play this season. Fouts has more strikeouts (105) than the following two leaders combined (102) when facing an SEC opponent.

As Alabama heads towards the latter part of the season and gears up for the SEC tournament, Fouts has been on a terrifying run. She has 75 strikeouts in the last nine games, and she’s likely seeing more rest time so she can preserve her talents as the Tide is among the favorites for the 2022 College World Series.

Alabama’s next challenge is at Texas A&M April 22.