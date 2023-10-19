Monster Makeover, back after pause, gives children’s drawn dreams a creative life of their own

What do you get when you ask children to draw a monster? Loads of tentacles, claws and eyes, of course, but those imaginations running wild can come up with stuff adults would never guess.

Case in point: What has tentacles and lives under water? An octopus, right? That’s what the adult artists charged with interpreting that particular piece of art thought. But nope, the child pointed out. It was supposed to be a spider.

Happy little accidents like that are bound to happen when childhood wonder and still-budding crayon skills go through the Monster Makeover process. But those happy little accidents make for a whole lot of awesome art, and you can even get your hands on some later this week if you’re so inclined.

Monster Makeover, which began as a Tuscaloosa News project in 2010 and grew into a beloved yearly project, is back closer to its smallish roots after a pandemic hiatus with the help of the Arts Council of Tuscaloosa and a whole lot of talented people who remain committed to Making It Happen.

This year, the event’s closing party and silent auction is happening Friday, Oct. 20, at the space where the art has been featured since early this month: Harrison Galleries in Tuscaloosa.

All proceeds from the silent auction go toward the Arts in Education Grant portion of the Community Foundation of West Alabama, meaning this art helps fund the love of the craft for all local children.

Mark Hughes Cobb, a Tuscaloosa News reporter and self-professed “Momster” — or Monster Makover wrangler, said this project brings a whole lot of joy to so many people. In fact, bringing it back has been on organizers’ minds since the 2019 show closed and 2020 was at the time a given.

“The great thing about any artwork is the unexpected,” he said. “And this is about as unexpected as you can get.”

What comes out of that pairing is unique, to say the least.

Childhood imagination is a superpower, and giving adults the chance to translate those scribbled dreams into their own masterpiece means they stretch their art skills in ways they wouldn’t otherwise.

“I think all artists grow up drawing monster ideas,” Cobb said. “It’s a hearkening back to childhood and all that fun stuff.”

For the kids, it’s a chance to point out how the adults did a good job, but what they turned in pales in comparison to their own creations. E for effort, and they’re not shy about saying so.

“I think the kids get a lot out of it,” Cobb said. “First of all, it free them up and gives them a spot in the day where they’re allowed to let their imaginations run wild.”

Here’s their instructions: It’s Halloween. Draw a monster.

“Then we let them draw and listen to them talk,” he said. “They like to talk as they draw, and sometimes they’ll explain everything in great detail.”

At one point, he said, organizers got a little concerned. Was getting children to draw monsters a potential source of future nightmares? The answer from a University of Alabama professor specializing in childhood fear was simple: No, it’s not.

Sometimes, though, they need a little steering. Otherwise, Cobb said, it could be Minions all the way down.

“That’s totally up to them,” he said. “So sometimes we get Minions, but they have lasers and flamethrowers. And sometimes we’ll get things that have no reason for being in a sane world.”

Since its humble 2010 beginnings, more than 300 children around Tuscaloosa have gotten their monsters given the makeover treatment. That’s a ton of art, and much of it still hangs on local walls, sits on bookshelves or otherwise occupies a prominent contemplative space.

For longtime Monster Makeover artist Shweta Bratina, that knowledge is why she’s elated the event is back.

“I don’t know what other city has that many people with monsters in their house,” she said. “I love it.”

Anybody can trek to Home Goods and buy a painting of a cow. That cow is everywhere. But these creations are truly one of a kind.

“It completely takes artists out of their box,” Bratina said. “For me, the first Monster Makeover was what got me back into painting because I’d put it away, and the first show was what got me back into it.”

Inspiration strikes hot when there are no boundaries, she said.

“There’s no limit to a kid’s monsters,” Bratina said. “It’s their imagination, so nothing they say is something that exists in real life. When you’re painting that or creating that, it’s a challenge like nothing else.”

Some makeover artists work on canvas. Others prefer woodworking, ceramics, fiber or even bronze. Every year there’s something new showcasing the limitless possibilities.

You never know what you’re going to find at a Monster Makeover event, and that’s why it’s such a draw. Pun 100% intended.

Monster Makeover closing show and silent auction