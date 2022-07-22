Monkeypox virus could become entrenched as new STD in the US

NEW YORK (AP) – The spread of monkeypox in the U.S. could represent the dawn of a new sexually transmitted disease, though some health officials say the virus that causes pimple-like bumps might yet be contained before it gets firmly established.

Experts don’t agree on the likely path of the virus. Some fear that it’s becoming so widespread that it’s on the verge of becoming an entrenched STD – like gonorrhea, herpes and HIV.

But no one’s really sure, and some say testing and vaccines can still stop the outbreak from taking root.

So far, more than 2,400 U.S. cases have been reported as part of an international outbreak that emerged two months ago, including several cases in Jefferson County and Mobile.

