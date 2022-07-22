Monkeypox vaccine arrives in Alabama

Alabama has its first doses of the monkeypox vaccine, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced Thursday.

More than 200 doses of the vaccine arrived July 21, and more doses will be delivered soon, ADPH said.

To help prevent illness from the virus, ADPH will offer vaccine and monitor for early signs of illness in eligible persons.

Because of the limited supply of vaccine at this time, post-exposure prophylaxis will only be made available to those who are known to have been exposed within the previous 14 days to a person with monkeypox, or to a person attending an event at a venue where monkeypox virus was known to have been transmitted.

ADPH reports cases of monkeypox to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you’re curious, you can check the case count right here.

As part of the investigative process, ADPH interviews the person with monkeypox, monitors contacts, and provides information regarding vaccine or treatment, as indicated.

For more information about monkeypox, visit the ADPH monkeypox site right here or the CDC’s page right here.