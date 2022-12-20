Money being raised to help Alabama veterans captured in Ukraine

A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise funds to help the families of two Alabama veterans captured in Ukraine. The money will be used to pay the expenses the families incurred while bringing the two men home earlier this fall. The goal is to raise enough money to pay off the bills before Christmas.

Alex Drueke and Andy Huyn – veterans who went to help Ukrainians fight off Russian invaders – were captured in Kharkiv in June of this year. They were released from captivity in September after the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia helped negotiate their release. Not only were the two men held captive for months and not able to make a living, but family members are still working to pay off bills for the cost of their transportation home from the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh.

People across Alabama prayed for Andy and Alex’s safe return. Many of these prayers can be found on the website Pray Them Home.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise $5000 for the families. All funds raised will go directly to Dianna Shaw, Alex Drueke’s aunt, who put all the expenses to bring both men home on her credit card.

Alex, who served in the Iraq War, is a resident of Tuscaloosa. Andy Huyn lives in Lawrence County and is a student at Calhoun Community College. He served for four years in the Marines.

