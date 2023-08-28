Monday PM Update on Tropical Storm Idalia

Good Monday afternoon! We are watching the tropics, as a developing system moves northward into the Gulf of Mexico. Here is an update from the National Hurricane Center on Tropical Storm Idalia…

KEY MESSAGES:

1. There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge inundation

along portions of the Florida Gulf Coast where a Storm Surge Warning

is in effect, including Tampa Bay and the Big Bend region of

Florida. Inundation of 8 to 12 feet above ground level is expected

somewhere between Chassahowitzka and Aucilla River. Residents in

these areas should follow any advice given by local officials.

2. Hurricane conditions are expected within portions of the

Hurricane Warning area along the Florida Gulf Coast, with the

potential for destructive winds where the core of Idalia moves

onshore. Strong winds will also spread inland across portions of

northern Florida near the track of the center of Idalia.

3. Areas of flash and urban flooding, some of which may be locally

significant, are expected across portions of the west coast of

Florida, the Florida Panhandle, and southern Georgia Tuesday into

Wednesday, spreading into portions of the eastern Carolinas

Wednesday into Thursday.

4. Hurricane-force winds are expected across portions of far western

Cuba tonight. Heavy rainfall is also expected across portions

of western Cuba and may produce areas of flash and urban

flooding as well as landslides.

