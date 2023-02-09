Monday Muster: VA offers convenient phone services

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center has a variety of ways veterans can access the care they need. While online services are imperative these days, the VA also ensures those who need another form of communication get it through phone services.

The medical center’s main number is 205-554-2000; anyone calling that number will be sent to a centralized call center and are presented with options so callers can find the services they need.

“When you call and try to reach your care team, refill a prescription or even make or change an appointment, often times you are talking to one of these clinical contact agents,” said Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Public Affair s Officer April Jones.

Another way veterans can reach their care team, Jones said, is through My HealthVet‘s secure messaging system.

“It is a secure message that goes to their provider and its monitored and tracked,” Jones said. “We have to respond to those messages within 48 hours, so veterans can know and be assured that their messages are being read and answered in a timely fashion.”

Monday Muster is sponsored by the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center. Its goal is lifelong health, well-being and resilience for the veterans it serves.