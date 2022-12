Monday Muster: VA Mental Health Services

In this week’s Monday Muster, Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Acting Chief Cristina Rice discusses the continuum of care of mental health services offered at the Tuscaloosa VA. For more information visit https://www.va.gov/tuscaloosa-health-care/

Monday Muster is brought to you by the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center. Our goal is life-long health, well-being, and resilience for the veterans we serve.