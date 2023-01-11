Monday Muster: Tuscaloosa VA’s Whole Health program

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center provides health care and wellness services for veterans around West Alabama.

One of those services is the Whole Health program, which equips veterans to take charge of their health and well-being.

Whole Health Program Manager Lashaunda Lark-Darien said the service ensures veterans can focus on what matters most to them.

There are eight different components of whole health,” Lark-Darien said. “And it really depends on the veteran’s need as to what component needs to be addressed.”

Some of those components include moving the body, friends, family and co-workers, personal development and spiritual matters.

“We also have the wellness program, which looks at health and wellbeing and what we can do to help veterans along with their clinical care practice,” she said. “We partner with the provider and veteran to meet their needs.”

Whole Health starts with an introduction to the program and following with a path toward working on a veteran’s goals, including classes focused on exercise and mental wellbeing.

If veterans have any questions or want to sign up, click right here.

