Monday Muster: Tuscaloosa VA women’s services

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center offers an array of services for veterans around West Alabama, including comprehensive care for veterans who are women.

Tuscaloosa VA Women Veterans Program Director Faith Walker said there’s a dedicated women’s health clinic for veterans’ needs.

“We have two providers dedicated solely to women veterans,” she said. “Those providers don’t just do reproductive health, they can do everything from head to toe for women.”

That’s not to say reproductive health isn’t part of the practice.

“We can do genetic counseling if it’s needed,” Walker said. “We can make sure their health is managed with diabetes or any other conditions so we don’t impact reproduction.”

Women who aren’t yet interested in children have plenty of options for birth control, and women who are pregnant have a maternity care coordinator who follows them throughout their pregnancy and a full year afterward to ensure they adjust well after their child is born, Walker said.

Perimenopause and menopause case is also available, as are mammograms for women beginning at 40 and cervical screenings for anyone older than 21.

Monday Muster is sponsored by the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center. Its goal is lifelong health, well-being and resilience for the veterans it serves.