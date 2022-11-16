Monday Muster showcases services at the Tuscaloosa VA

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center (VAMC) is a tertiary medical care center. It concentrates on mental health services and long term care, or what most people call nursing home care.

The VAMC also provides primary care and rural health care. It has a very strong research program. Its main specialties are neurology, optometry, audiology, and podiatry.

It has a residential rehab program that cares for veterans with substance abuse, military sexual trauma, minor trauma, and/or homelessness.

The VAMC has a walk-in clinic and mental health clinic available during regular business hours. During weekend hours, holidays, evenings, and nights, there is a medical office, a mental health clinic, and a nurse of the day who will care for the veterans.

It’s really important to understand that at the Tuscaloosa VA, we have continuum mental health services from the acute side to the outpatient side. The VAMC also hosts a program that transitions veterans from the military life to the workplace.

The goal at Tuscaloosa VA is lifelong health, well-being and resilience for veterans.

Veterans can log on to www.Tuscaloosa.va.gov to find out more about the Tuscaloosa VA facility. You can also subscribe to receive newsletters and facility updates. Veterans can also inquire about enrollment and eligibility by calling 205-554-2000 Ext. 2220 or 2221

A veterans crisis hotline is available 24/7 by dialing 9-8-8. Press 1 to be connected to a crisis counselor.

You can also follow the Tuscaloosa VA on Facebook to stay informed on various events hosted by the Tuscaloosa VAMC.

The VA encourages all Veterans who believe they may be eligible for VA health care and benefits to visit www.va.gov/PACT or call 1-800-MyVA411 (800-698-2411) to learn more.

