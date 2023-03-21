Monday Muster: Nursing careers at Tuscaloosa VA

If you’re a nurse and looking for a new job, the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is looking for applicants.

Working for the Tuscaloosa VA comes with a lot of benefits, said Patient Care Services Associate Director Chuck Gills, including generous annual and sick leave, health and retirement benefits.

“But really more importantly, it’s being able to serve the veterans who first served us,” he said.

Treating veterans means you’re part of their families, Gills said. The Tuscaloosa VA features outpatient areas including primary, specialty and mental health care services and inpatient community living centers and mental health units.

“Right now we have opportunities in the community living centers for staff to apply for jobs right now,” Gills said. RN and LPN positions are open.

If you’re interested, you can email your resume to tuscaloosajobs@va.gov or bring your resume to the Tuscaloosa VA and hand it in to the Human Resources Department, Gills said.

You can also apply or learn more online right here.

Monday Muster is sponsored by the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center. Its goal is lifelong health, well-being and resilience for the veterans it serves.