Monday Muster: Heroes and Hotrods happening Nov. 4

Monday Muster is a way to connect West Alabama’s veterans with the services they’ve earned and have available from the VA Tuscaloosa Healthcare System.

This week, Sam Olson shares how hotrods are bringing heroes together at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center.

“This is a car show we are having in cooperation with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6022,” Olson said. “This is a way of getting our veterans out here to take advantage of the benefits they earned and are eligible for with the PACT Act.”

The PACT Act is a new law expanding eligibility for health care for veterans who were exposed to burn pits or other toxic substances.

Olson said veterans can come out to check out the cars and have some fun, and while they’re there they can see if they’re eligible for health care services.

“We’re all going to get together with different organizations,” he said. “We’re going to have food, we’re going to have music, we’re going to have all kinds of stuff to do and it’s just going to be a good time for veterans and a way for them to take advantage of the services they have already earned.”

Heroes and Hotrods is happening at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Nov. 4 from 1 to 6 p.m.

Monday Muster is sponsored by the VA Tuscaloosa Healthcare System. Their goal is lifelong health, wellbeing and resilience for the veterans they serve.