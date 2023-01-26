Monday Muster: Celebrating VA volunteers

Volunteers are imperative to ensuring the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center‘s patients and employees enjoy the things they need most.

VA Volunteer Service Acting Chief Charmel Taylor said volunteers, donations and community partners mean everything to veterans and the VA as a whole.

“We have all these people who are able to volunteer and give back to our veterans,” Taylor said. “They are able to come in to volunteer with our veterans, simply spend time with and thank them for their service There are great volunteering opportunities.”

One opportunity, Taylor said, it the VA’s Red Coat Ambassador Program.

“What they do is, they’re like am ambassador of the hospital,” she said. “They get our veterans from Point A to Point B because we have a campus-style facility. They’ll get (veterans) to their waiting area and sometimes may even sit with them until the doctor calls them back.”

Volunteers can also spend time with veterans at the VA’s recreational therapy area, where veterans have activities available for those who live at the VA.

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center, you can learn more or sign up right here.

Monday Muster is sponsored by the Tuscaloosa VA. Their goal is lifelong health, well-being and resilience for the veterans they serve.