Mom frustrated over Tuscaloosa County rules over bus stop guardians

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Peyton Newman

Imagine this: Your children, 5 and 17, ride the bus to school. You’re a single parent, meaning you’re probably working when your children are either going to school or coming home. So your 17-year-old daughter escorts your 5-year-old son to the bus stop and even gets on and off the same bus. But the school system says that because your daughter isn’t yet an adult, she can’t be your son’s guardian at the bus stop.

That’s reality for her family, Catherine Anderson said. Her children attend the Tuscaloosa County School System, and her job requires her to be at work early in the mornings.

“As a working parent who’s been raising her kids alone for 17 and five years, it’s impossible for me to give up a ton of income to pay someone to take them to school,” Anderson said. “But also, my job is important. It would be different if he was out there by himself, but he’s not. He’s with his sister.”

Teenager Zoey and kindergartner Atlas get on and off the same bus every morning; Zoey goes to Holt High School and Atlas is at Holt Elementary. But, Anderson said, their bus driver and the school system say Zoey isn’t an appropriate guardian for Atlas.

“I feel like I am responsible enough to get on the bus with my brother and take care of him,” Zoey said. “I’ve been helping my mom since my brother’s been born. I don’t think it’s fair because I see other kids in his grade on the bus without someone older or kids that get on the bus before us and I notice them getting on without someone being there.”

WVUA 23 could not find any published bus rules on the TCSS website clarifying the policy on bus stop escorts to parents.

Anderson said she’s been told different things at different times: the adult must be 18, the adult must be 21, the adult can or can’t be a high school student.

This is especially frustrating, Anderson said, because TCSS allows first graders and older to board a bus without a guardian.

She said she’s requested an exception and has spoken with multiple school and system leaders about this issue, but TCSS rejected her request.

WVUA 23 reached out to TCSS and were told a statement would be sent to us. As of Friday, Aug. 18, we have not received a statement.