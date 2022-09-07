Mobile County prep coach on leave after video shows locker room punch

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – A first-year Alabama high school football coach is on leave after video surfaced that appeared to show a man striking a player in a locker room.

A spokeswoman for Mobile County’s public schools says Blount High School coach Josh Harris was placed on administrative leave during an investigation into the video, which circulated online.

The video appears to show a man dressed in purple, one of Blount’s colors, punching a player, who responds with a loud cry.

It’s unclear when the video was made.

