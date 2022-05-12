Mobile Christian dominates Gordo in AHSAA Semifinals

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Gordo was knocked out of the Alabama High School Athletic Association 4A playoffs, Wednesday as Mobile Christian took home both games in the double header.

In the first game Mobile Christian would go onto win 7-5. Mobile Christian dominated the second game 14-1.

Bottom of the seventh of the first game Mobile Christian was up 5-3, Gordo’s Jase Neel sends one down the third base line to not only bring one run home but two runs scored for the green wave to tie the game at five.

But the Leopards answered in the very next inning, as Mobile Christians’s Zane Stokes launched one deep into left field, as it just barley got over the outfielder’s glove giving Mobile Christian the lead 6-5.

The Green Wave would dominate in the second game of the double header putting up a 9-0 lead in just two innings.

Mobile Christian will go on to play Etowah High School in the championship.