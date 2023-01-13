MLK Legacy Art Walk happening at Stillman Saturday

The sixth annual MLK Legacy Art Walk at Stillman College is happening Saturday.

This year’s featured artist is Atlanta-based Melissa Mitchell, and the walk showcases artwork that reflects Black history and culture and works created by Black artists.

The walk is happening from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the multi-purpose facility next to the Hay College Center, and is free and open to the public.

Mitchell has worked with global brands including Spanx, Footlocker, Essence Magazine, Black Enterprise, Peloton and more.

Before the start of the walk, Stillman is hosting a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. for the Dr. Cynthia Warrick Art Gallery in the multi-purpose building next to Hay College Center.