MLB game at Rickwood Field will not carry “Field of Dreams” tag

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

This week, Major League Baseball made the official announcement that the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants will play at Birmingham’s Rickwood Field next summer. Many assumed the game would be called the “Field of Dreams”, following the same format as last summer’s game that was played in Dyersville, Iowa.

Not so fast. MLB officials say the “Field of Dreams” tag will not be connected to the game at Rickwood Field and promised a new branding-name. There is no timeline for naming next summer’s game.

The main difference appears to be location. Last year’s game was played in Iowa at the site of the “Field of Dreams” movie set in a cornfield. The 2024 game takes place in Birmingham in a downtown city neighborhood.

“Clearly you want to brand it. I’m sure that process will happen,” said Darin W. White, the Executive Director of the Center for Sports Analytics and Chair of the Entrepreneurship, Management & Marketing Department at Samford University tells AL.com.

White says that the MLB would most likely team up with a local sports management company to help organize the game and come up with a name for it.

The St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants game in Birmingham is set for June 20, 2024.