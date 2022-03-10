MLB hosting free youth event Saturday at Stillman College

stillman baseball, stillman softball

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Anneliese Taggart

Major League Baseball is coming to Stillman College this weekend, hosting a free Play Ball event for children ages 5 to 12.

The MLB Play Ball Youth Event happens from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, before Stillman’s baseball game against Talladega College.

Participants can expect a fun and easy-going environment.

“Just have some fun, get exposure, there will be games out here and there will be music out here, they’re going to provide a lunch for the kids,” said Stillman head baseball coach Terrance Whittle. “We’re just trying to do our part in growing the game of baseball, not just here in West Tuscaloosa, but across the state of Alabama as well.”

Whittle said MLB has been an awesome partner so far, and there will be more teaming up in the future.

Participants don’t need any baseball or softball experience, nor do they need to bring any athletic equipment. They’re simply asked to wear comfortable athletic clothing and shoes.

Each child will receive a free lunch and get a free T-shirt, bat and baseball to take home as souvenirs.

You can register your children online for the event right here, or you can do so on-site Saturday beginning at 9:45 a.m.