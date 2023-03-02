Mitt Tubbs hanging up his badge, but keeping the memories

After nearly 30 years of chasing bad guys, former Tuscaloosa Police Assistant Chief Mitt Tubbs is hanging up his badge.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department sent him off with a celebratory lunch with his now-former employees Thursday.

Plenty of fond memories were served up alongside the cookies and cake, with officers sharing their favorite moments from Tubbs’ time on the force.

Amid the fun and laughs, Tubbs did admit it’s a bittersweet day.

He’s saying goodbye to no only a job, but a family.