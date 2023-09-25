Mississippi State could be without a couple key players against Alabama

Mississippi State running back Jo'quavious Marks speaks to the media at the 2023 SEC Football Kickoff, Tuesday July 18,2023 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Nashville,Tn . (Jimmie Mitchell/SEC)

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

When No. 12 Alabama travels to Starkville, the Bulldogs could potentially be without its top running back, Jo’Quavius “Woody” Marks plus a pair of defensive linemen, Trevion Williams and De’Monte Russell.

Williams didn’t play last week in the loss against South Carolina and Russell played limited snaps. Neither of their injuries were disclosed. MSU head coach Zach Arnett didn’t provide much of an update on either of their statuses in Monday’s press conference.

“Trevion was unfortunately unable to go last week, and De’Monte was in the game,” Arnett said. “He played. He just got beat up a little bit, and so like everyone on our roster, we’ll evaluate them week to week and if medically it’s safe for them to be out there and the trainers are good to go with them, then they’re cleared to play and we’ll play them, and if not, then it’s next man up mentality.”

Marks got suffered a lower extremity injury late in last week’s game. Losing Marks would be a huge blow to the Bulldog offense. He’s the second leading rusher in the SEC (352 yards).

“If Woody feels good to go and the training staff clears him good to go, then he’ll go,” Arnett said.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN.