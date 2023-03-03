Mississippi passes bill restricting electric car dealerships

The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The Mississippi Senate has given final approval to a bill restricting electric car manufacturers from opening new brick-and-mortar car dealerships in the state unless they comply with the same laws traditional carmakers follow.

Opponents say it betrays conservative principles by setting a government policy that interferes with the automobile market. Proponents say the bill would ensure all car manufacturers play by the same rules.

If the bill becomes law, Tesla or any other electric car company could not open a new brick-and-mortar location to sell cars unless they enter a franchise agreement.

The legislation now heads to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/3/2023 11:02:22 AM (GMT -6:00)