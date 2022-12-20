Mississippi man arrested after pit bulls maul electrician

The Associated Press

CARROLLTON, Miss. (AP) – The owner of five now-deceased pit bulls has been arrested after the dogs mauled a Mississippi electrician who had just left a service call.

The electrician had to be airlifted to a hospital for severe injuries. A man inside the home where the electrician had been working helped stop the attack by shooting one of the dogs.

Carrol County police charged a 44-year-old man with five counts of simple assault by negligence and five counts of violating the county’s pit bull ordinance.

The owner of the dogs later had the four remaining dogs put down. He was was released after posting $5,000 bail.

