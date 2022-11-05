Missing Tuscaloosa woman still not located

It’s been several days since 49-year-old Wanda Gordan went missing. Tuscaloosa Police say she may have become lost and disoriented while driving.

Gordon was first reported missing by her family. She was last seen Thursday, Nov. 3 in Northport around 3 p.m. driving a silver Chrysler 200.

Tuscaloosa Police Deputy Chief Sebo Sanders said his investigators are still looking for Gordon. He said she could be disoriented and lost, possibly in the Walker County area.

“We are currently doing an investigation trying to ping her phone. We are asking for help from Walker County Sheriff’s Office. As of right now, it seems like Ms. Gordan is having some kind of medical issue so it’s very important that we locate her,” said Sanders.

Gordon’s car has an Alabama state tag. The front driver side of the car is damaged and it has multiple stickers on the rear window.

Gordon was described as 5’2″ in height and weighs around 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white top and yellowish/gold bottoms.

If anyone has information regarding Gordon’s location please contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121.