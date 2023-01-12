Missing boy’s mom: ‘I could feel his fingers slipping’ away

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The mother of a 5-year-old boy missing in floodwaters from California’s epic winter storms says she thought it was safe to drive across a creek flowing over the road she drove to school every day.

Lindsy Doan says she was surprised when the current swept her SUV off the road.

Doan says she managed to get out of the flooding vehicle and cling to a tree but the current swept her son from her grip.

About 200 people, including dozens of National Guard troops, dive teams, dogs and drones searched San Marcos Creek for a fourth consecutive day Thursday.

