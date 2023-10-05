Miss Terry coaches up Nick Saban after MSU game

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban walks the field before the game against Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS on Saturday, Sep 30, 2023.

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and his wife Miss Terry arrived in Tuscaloosa 16 years ago. During their time at Alabama, the two have enjoyed six national championships, eight conference titles, and nine division titles.

Saban’s fiery temper during games has been a staple while coaching the Crimson Tide, but fans noticed his temper this season hasn’t been as hot as past years. That changed Saturday night when Alabama played at Mississippi State. Saban’s team got off to a slow start offensively and had numerous mistakes early in the game, including a fumble on a punt return. Alabama was able to recover it, but the mistake was enough to enrage the 71-year-old head coach. It was the first time Saban got that amped up in a game in a while, and Miss Terry was the motivating factor to get the head coach back to his fiery self.

Nick Saban was not having it in the first half 😡 pic.twitter.com/ysB5nqwJ0D — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) October 1, 2023

“Miss Terry told me if we’re not playing good to get on their butt, so I just did what I was told,” Saban said.

Alabama settled into the game and beat the Bulldogs 40-17. The Crimson Tide loaded the buses following the victory and drove the 82 miles back to Tuscaloosa. When Saban arrived home late that night, Miss Terry was waiting for him.

“It was one of the first games she missed and didn’t go to since we’ve been here,” Saban said. “I think it is the first game, actually, and she says you can see what’s happening a lot better on tv, so I got coached up quite a bit when I got home.”

What critiques Miss Terry had for her husband remains to be seen, but if her advice works as good as it did on Saturday, the Crimson Tide should dominate Texas A&M this Saturday. The last time Alabama played in College Station, the Aggies got the best of them. The Crimson Tide is 2.5-point favorites. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on CBS.