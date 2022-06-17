Minkah Fitzpatrick signs record-breaking deal with Steelers

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Another former Alabama Crimson Tide player has just earned a huge payday, becoming the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

Minkah Fitzpatrick, the former Alabama All-American safety, has quickly made a name for himself in the NFL.

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed their star safety to a four-year extension that will pay Fitzpatrick more than $18.4 million per year, with $36 million guaranteed at signing.

Fitzpatrick was selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins and has quickly become one of the best defensive players in the league.

During the 2019 season, Miami traded Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a surprising deal. Pittsburgh sent their 2020 first-round, which Miami used to select Austin Jackson, 2020 fifth-round, and 2021 sixth-round draft picks.

In 64 games, Fitzpatrick has racked up 13 interceptions, five fumble recoveries, 36 passes defended, and 352 tackles. In 2021, he led all safeties totaling 124 tackles.