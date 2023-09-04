Milroe shares new team motto and prepares for Longhorns

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) snaps the ball against Middle Tennessee at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Sep 2, 2023.

WVUA23 Sports Reporter Kenneth Kelly

An offseason loaded with uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position was answered emphatically on Saturday night.

Nine months of speculation likely inspired the motto that Alabama adopted for the 2023 season.

On Monday, Jalen Milroe, the SEC co-Player of the Week, mentioned that the term “Let All Naysayers Know” (LANK) is the new motto for the team this season. He stated that with all critics doubting the team this year they wanted to create something to help motivate and push the team.

Up next for Alabama is a game with No. 11 Texas. Another performance like the one he had against Middle Tennessee (throwing three touchdown passes, running for two touchdowns) would further the purpose of the LANK phrase.

Milroe expressed his excitement about the first game against a ranked opponent, but also wanted to focus on the need to stay in the moment.

“To speak about this week it’s very exciting. One of the reasons you play college football is for moments like this. We have a tough matchup this week but number one we are going to focus and approach every day to get better,” Milroe said.

In addition to Milroe earning SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week, safety Caleb Downs was named the league’s Co-Freshman of the Week. Against Middle Tennessee, Downs had a team-high eight tackles including one for a loss (-2).