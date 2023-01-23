Milo’s Hamburgers treats Englewood Elementary standouts

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Jas Orr

For six students and one faculty member at Englewood Elementary School, Tuesday’s lunch will be extra special courtesy Milo’s Hamburgers and the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama’s Adopt-a-School program.

Each month, third, fourth and fifth grade teachers nominate a student of the month. The names of those students are then placed into a hat, where two from each grade level are drawn. Teachers also anonymously vote on a faculty member of the month. The selected students and faculty member are then treated to lunch by Milo’s Hamburgers.

“The kids get the royal treatment,” said Macie Smith, a fourth grade teacher at Englewood Elementary. “Taylor Guthrans, my point of contact for all things Adopt-a-School, always sets up the foyer so special for us. She puts out a red tablecloth, flowers, Milo’s pencils, some candy and kid-designed menus just for them. They also get to sample Milo’s Special Sauce to see if they like it and learn about all the types of sauces they have.”

In addition to this special meal, once every three months, every student who was nominated is invited to a milkshake party, also courtesy of Milo’s.

This special treat is made possible by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama’s Adopt-A-School program, which pairs up schools from Tuscaloosa City and Tuscaloosa County with businesses in the area so they can “utilize the vast amounts of human resources and talents of the business community to strengthen, enhance, and enrich the quality of education,” according to their website.

“Milo’s picks up the tab for us each time and the staff is always so friendly and kind,” Smith said. “My favorite part of this event is when a student who is chosen has never been to Milo’s or they do not get to eat out much. That is the best experience when it happens that way– to see their eyes sparkle and their smile from ear to ear is priceless.”