Millions struggle to pay AC bills in heat waves. Federal aid reaches only a fraction

The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) – As climate change ratchets up temperatures across the U.S., millions of the poorest Americans grapple with enduring perilous heat or paying costly air conditioning bills.

While President Joe Biden has invested billions into federal programs that subsidize the poorest Americans’ energy costs, the help reaches only a fraction of the most vulnerable during the sweltering summer months.

Nationwide, around 30 million Americans struggle to afford their energy bills and qualify for the subsidy, but less than 3% receive federal assistance for their summer bills. Experts say it’s woefully underfunded.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/9/2023 1:02:20 PM (GMT -5:00)