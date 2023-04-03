Miles enters not-guilty plea in Jan. 15 shooting charges

Former University of Alabama men’s basketball player Darius Miles has entered a not-guilty plea and waived his right to be present at an arraignment, according to court documents filed today.

Miles is charged with capital murder in the Jan. 15 shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris alongside Michael Davis. The shooting took place just off the Strip near the University of Alabama campus.

Miles and Davis have bond hearings scheduled May 24.

