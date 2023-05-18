Michael Davis seeking youthful offender status in Jan. 15 deadly shooting

One of the two men charged with capitol murder in the Jan. 15 shooting death of Jamea Harris is seeking youthful offender status and has had his records in the case temporarily sealed.

Michael Davis, who was 20 at the time of the shooting, qualifies for Alabama’s youthful offender statute. If his request is granted, he’ll face a maximum of three years in prison if he’s found guilty. That request will be heard by a judge in July.

The second person charged, 21-year-old Darius Miles, does not qualify for the statute because only those younger than 21 are eligible.

Both were headed to court May 24 for arraignment and a bond request; Miles is still set for that court date.

Davis, who is accused of firing the gun, and Miles, who owned the gun and is accused of handing it over to Davis, assert Davis fired in self defense.

Harris’ boyfriend, Cedric Johnson, shot Davis in the shoulder and side during the shooting.

Miles and Davis have been in the Tuscaloosa County Jail without bond since they were arrested in January.

Read more: