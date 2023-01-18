Tuscaloosa man sentenced to 20 years in 2019 Northport shootout

A man who pleaded guilty in August to his part in a 2019 shootout at the intersection of U.S. Highways 82 and 43 in Northport was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday.

Mikheal Gilliam was charged with three counts of attempted murder and two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle after the June 14, 2019, incident in which more than 30 rounds were fired across from Northport City Hall.

At the time, witnesses told police one vehicle had pulled in behind another in the parking lot. Moments later, the shooting started. There were three people inside the vehicle Gilliam fired into: the driver, a woman and a teenager. No one was injured in the shooting.

Joel Sogol, Gilliam’s attorney, said the sentencing is a heartbreaking situation all the way around.

“Mr. Gilliam is truly a good person, as everyone in the courtroom, including the (district attorney), indicated,” Sogol said. “He just did something very, very foolish at a time that created a danger for a lot of people and this is the consequence.”

Sogol said he believes Judge Daniel Pruet gave his client the lowest sentence he could under the circumstances.

“It’s a situation where I suspect no one is overall happy with, but it’s what the judge felt was appropriate and I’m not one to argue with that,” said Sogol.

Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb said the defendant was ordered to serve 20 years for each of the five charges, with the sentences running concurrently.

Gilliam was also denied probation.