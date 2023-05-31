Mike Pence will launch his presidential campaign in Iowa on June 7

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Former Vice President Mike Pence will officially launch his widely expected campaign for the Republican nomination for president in Iowa next week.

That adds another candidate to the growing GOP field and puts Pence in direct competition with his former boss, Donald Trump.

Pence will hold a kickoff event in Des Moines on June 7, the date of his 64th birthday, according to two people familiar with his plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to share details ahead of the official announcement.

He’ll also release a video message as part of the launch.

5/31/2023 5:29:55 PM (GMT -5:00)