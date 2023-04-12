Local teen scores interview of a lifetime during Pence visit

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Emily Caswell

Former Vice President Mike Pence visited the University of Alabama to speak at the University Student Center as part of his “Saving America from the Woke Left” tour.

He also visited Bryan-Denny Stadium, where he spoke with local conservative teen Brilyn Hollyhand.

Hollyhand sat down with Pence to discuss his experiences in Washington as well as the future of the Republican party.

The 16-year-old’s passion for politics inspired him to start his own conservative news service.

“I really wanted to push back against his mainstream media narrative that, it just has to be the old guys working in politics and just wanted to break through that barrier. And I said if they don’t try and stand up and give us a seat at the table for us young people, I guess that I’m going to have to do it myself,” said Hollyhand.

As the editor and editor-in-chief of the Truth Gazette, Hollyhand’s passion has landed him interviews with key political leaders, including this interview with Pence.

No topics were off limits for the former VP and the teen asked questions about former President Donald Trump, the Jan. 6 riots and his intentions for the next presidential election.

Hollyhand said he hopes his experiences will inspire other young adults to pursue their passions.

“Don’t let people tell you you’re too young because you’re not. If an 11-year-old from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, can get started in politics, well, anyone can,” Hollyhand said.