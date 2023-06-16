Mike Leach to be inducted into Texas Tech Hall of Honor

Former Texas Tech football head coach Mike Leach will be inducted into the Hall of Honor, the school announced Wednesday. The Hall of Honor recognizes coaches and administrators while the Hall of Fame honors athletes. Leach is the winningest coach in Red Raiders history.

The late head coach arrived in Lubbock, Texas in 2000. His famous Air Raid offense changed college football forever. He popularized the simplistic and high-tempo offense for teams across the country.

Leach posted an 84-43 record in 10 seasons with the Red Raiders, including an 11-win season in 2008 which is tied for a program record.

Texas Tech and Leach parted ways in 2009 after he was alleged to have mistreated wide receiver Adam James. Leach was accused of forcing James to stand in a dark room after he thought James was faking concussion symptoms. Leach maintained he would fight “forever” to get the money Texas Tech supposedly owed him for firing him. Prior to facing his old team in the 2021 Liberty Bowl, Leach addressed the lawsuit and said, “they cheated me out of $2.6 million plus four years remaining on my contract.” Leach passed away on December 12, 2022 from heart complications, and the case is still ongoing.

Leach returned to college football in 2012 as the Washington State football head coach. He spent eight seasons with the Cougars where he went 55-47 before taking the head coaching job at Mississippi State.

“The Pirate” along with other members of the 2023 Hall of Fame/Honor class will be recognized on Sept. 29. Leach’s former quarterback, Kliff Kingsbury, will be inducted as well.