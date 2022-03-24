Midtown Village now accepting vendors for Puppy Palooza event

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

Midtown Village is going to the dogs next month, as it’s hosting its inaugural Puppy Palooza event benefitting the Humane Society of West Alabama.

Event organizers are searching for vendors for the event, and spaces start at $100. All proceeds will go to HSWA.

The event is happening from 5 to 7:30 p.m. April 15 on the village green in Midtown Village.

You can visit online here to fill out an application and for more information.