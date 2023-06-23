Midtown Village hosting summer concert event Saturday

Looking for something fun and family-friendly Saturday evening? Midtown Village in Tuscaloosa is hosting its Ultimate Summer Night event from 6 to 8 p.m. June 24.

This event, happening in the green area between Barnes and Noble and Panera, features a concert, 16 local vendors, child-friendly activities and more.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket, and participation is free.

Local vendors include BobaMania, Cheese Louise, The Cookie Boutique and Bakery, Mark Alexander Clay Co. and more, and children’s acitivities include a bounce house, face painting, hair tinsels, interactive games and free airbrush T-shirts.