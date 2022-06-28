Midtown Village hosting free concerts throughout July

By WVUA23 Digital Reporter Jas Orr

Looking for something family-friendly, fun and free? Midtown Village is hosting a free Summer Nights concert series every Wednesday in July.

Starting July 6, the shopping center located at 1800 McFarland Blvd. in Tuscaloosa will be filled with food trucks and fun from 6 to 8 p.m.

The events promise a rotating cast of food trucks, pop-up vendors and plenty of activities for children.

First on the lineup is Algorythm, a Tuscaloosa-based event band that plays hits from the ’90s and early 2000s. For more information, visit their website.

The Fent Band will play the following week on July 13.

Next up, on July 20, 9-year-old Evan Riley will perform. Riley is a Birmingham native who sings and plays guitar. Find out more about her on her Facebook.

Last but not least, The Wheelers perform July 27. The Wheelers were founded at the University of Alabama, and categorize themselves as a “jam band” that draws inspiration from ‘70s classic rock, indie and Americana. For more information, visit their Instagram.

For additional details about “Summer Nights,” visit Midtown Village’s website or Facebook.