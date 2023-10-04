Midtown Village hosting beer tasting fundraiser for Child Abuse Prevention Services

Photo courtesy of Midtown Village

Wanna have a few drinks and help children at the same time? Midtown Village is hosting a craft beer tasting and shopping event Friday, Oct. 6.

The Harvest Jam, happening from 5:30 to 8 p.m., features drinks and shopping alongside live music and children’s activities. All proceeds from the event are going to Child Abuse Prevention Services of Tuscaloosa.

“We’ve been incredibly pleased with the positive reception of the events at Midtown Village,” said Hollyann Bemis, marketing associate for Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors. “Harvest Jam will not only provide the community with something fun and festive this fall but will also benefit an organization that does so much for our children in Tuscaloosa.”

Local food trucks will have specialty treats, Tuscaloosa Barnyard will be selling pumpkins and Bloom Flower Truck will have plenty of fall-favorite bouquets on sale, among other pop-up vendors.

Children’s activities include a photobooth, caricature artists and a bounce house.

Tickets for beer tasting are $5.

For more information, click right here.