Midtown hosting humane society fundraiser Friday

Midtown Village in Tuscaloosa is going to the dogs Friday, as Puppy Palooza returns with life music, a pet photo booth, vendors and more.

The event, happening April 28 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the grass between Barnes and Noble and Panera, benefits the Humane Society of West Alabama.

More than 25 pet-friendly vendors will be available at the event alongside dogs available for adoption from HSWA and Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter, and a Tuscaloosa-based dog training facility will be hosting a talent show for dogs.

“With more than 1,000 attendees last year, this event is definitely a personal favorite at Midtown Village, said Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors marketing associate Hollyann Bemis. “We know that pets are important members of the family and should be celebrated, too.”

