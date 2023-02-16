Michigan State University gunman’s note had possible motive

Catie Henkelman, 21, a Michigan State senior, takes a moment after lighting a candle as mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Alexandria Verner, Brian Fraser and Arielle Anderson were killed and several other students remain in critical condition after a gunman opened fire on the campus of Michigan State University Monday night. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

The Associated Press

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Police say the man who shot eight students at Michigan State University, killing three, was found with two handguns and a note containing a possible motive for the attack.

They described Anthony McRae as a loner whose father said he had no friends.

Investigators are trying to determine if mental health played a role in the Monday shootings.

The 43-year-old McRae was on foot when he killed himself miles from campus.

One of the five injured students is in stable condition while the others remain in critical condition with signs of improvement.

Classes at Michigan State remain suspended through the weekend.

2/16/2023 1:39:23 PM (GMT -6:00)