MGM says it did nothing wrong as ‘fraudster’ gambled online

lawsuit

The Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) – Gambling giant MGM Resorts International says it did nothing wrong in its dealings with a New York City man who accuses it of preying on his gambling addiction with repeated cash bonuses intended to keep him gambling.

MGM says Sam Antar is a twice-jailed “fraudster” who repeatedly victimized friends, relatives and strangers, calling the lawsuit “his latest scheme.”

MGM, which owns Atlantic City’s Borgata casino, wants a federal judge to dismiss Antar’s lawsuit and refer the mater to arbitration, which it says is required by the terms of service to which he agreed when he opened an online gambling account.

The company also denies it violated any New Jersey laws.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/14/2023 1:14:43 PM (GMT -5:00)