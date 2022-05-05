Metro Animal Shelter needs help finding pets new homes

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Karnera Gafford

Are you looking for a loving, fuzzy companion? The Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter is here to help, and right now you can find the right one for you for just $5.

Spring and summer are always hectic for animal shelters because of an influx of puppies and kittens. Metro’s goal is reuniting lost pets with their families and adopting out all other animals who can be rehomed.

Through May 15, TMAS is hosting a Clear the Shelter event with the help of the Bissell Pet Foundation. During the event, adoption fees are $5 for dogs or cats.

But in addition to adoption, pet lovers have another avenue to help puppies and kittens in need: Fostering.

While fostering isn’t for the faint of heart, TMAS pays for all food and vet care, and doing so ensures animals in need get the help they deserve.

“We will have tons of kittens, some will come in with moms some will not,” said TMAS Adoption Counselor Stephanie Sternberg. “We really need those fosters to help get them out of the shelter and keep them healthy until they are ready for adoption.”