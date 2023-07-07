Metro Animal Shelter hosting $10 adoption event all month

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Avery Lake

If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family, now may be a good time to adopt. The Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter currently houses more than 300 dogs and cats looking for new homes. During the “Empty the Shelter” event all adoptable animals are just $10. The event is nationwide with 48 states participating.

The Tuscaloosa shelter already had 10 adoptions on Thursday. Shelter workers hope those numbers increase as the month goes on. Shelter Operations Manager Katie Elliott said this effort will help the over-crowded shelter find families for these animals.

“It starts today and runs all the way through the 31st of this month,” said Elliott, “Bissell sponsors it. They cover all the adoption fees. Adopters only have to pay $10 to adopt an animal, cat, dog, it doesn’t matter, so it’s just a good way for them to have reduced fees to help later on you know if something arises over vet bills or anything and just to help animals get adopted.”

The Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter will be at Tuscaloosa Farmers Market on Saturday, July 8 with animals available for adoption.