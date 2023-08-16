Metal detectors being added to Tuscaloosa City Schools

Students at Tuscaloosa City Schools are getting more security, as the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education unanimously approved adding metal detectors within its schools.

The board approved a three year contract with Integrity Event Security Providers for weapon detection services in every secondary school.

TCS Executive Director of Humane Resources and Operations Deron Cameron said the system’s goal is providing a safe learning environment for students and staff.

“We wanted to increase the amount of metal detectors that we have to make everyone feel safe when they come into each one of our schools,” said Cameron.

Students and their bags will also be checked upon entrance, and the procedure applies to activities happening inside and outside of the school.

“We have (school resource officers) s and contract officers with (Tuscaloosa Police Department) already in the schools,” Cameron said. “In the last couple of years we have added that to our athletic events as well.”